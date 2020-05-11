BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOOO. Wolfe Research began coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on BRP from $56.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO stock opened at $29.61 on Monday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 3.57.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.45% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Research analysts forecast that BRP will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth $565,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth $753,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth $783,000. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.