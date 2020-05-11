BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Short Interest Update

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, an increase of 158.2% from the April 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of DOOO traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.86. The company had a trading volume of 171,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,472. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56. BRP has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 3.57.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. BRP had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 67.45%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BRP will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in BRP by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,353,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in BRP by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 518,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BRP by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after buying an additional 137,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BRP by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

