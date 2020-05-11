BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Receives “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BT.A. UBS Group upgraded shares of BT Group – CLASS A to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.42) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 184.75 ($2.43).

BT.A opened at GBX 105.99 ($1.39) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 120.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 163.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BT Group – CLASS A has a one year low of GBX 102.90 ($1.35) and a one year high of GBX 229.80 ($3.02).

In related news, insider Philip Jansen sold 194,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.74), for a total transaction of £257,182.20 ($338,308.60). Also, insider Matthew Key purchased 66,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £78,390.94 ($103,118.84).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

