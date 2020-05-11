BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Shares of MTG opened at $7.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.81. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $79,039.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,547,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in MGIC Investment by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,013,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,873,000 after buying an additional 1,912,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,361,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,476,000 after buying an additional 1,620,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.