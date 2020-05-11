Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the April 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $34,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,211,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 64.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ithaka Group LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 107,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $196.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.96.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.07. The company had a trading volume of 760,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,960. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.30 and its 200-day moving average is $204.84.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

