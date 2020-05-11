Bytecoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $47.17 million and approximately $58,619.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24 and Coindeal.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00680932 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001754 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, TradeOgre, HitBTC, cfinex, Coindeal, Cryptohub and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

