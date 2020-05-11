Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the April 15th total of 660,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 711,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in CAE by 112.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 693,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 367,535 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CAE in the first quarter valued at $594,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in CAE by 20.7% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 80,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CAE by 11.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,042,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CAE in the first quarter valued at $424,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of CAE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC upgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.68. 234,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,918. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. CAE has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.60.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $699.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.60 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

