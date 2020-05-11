CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Buys $34,300.00 in Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,300.00.

NASDAQ:CAMP traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 252,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,006. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. CalAmp Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $237.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.40.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.95 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAMP. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CalAmp by 9.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 22.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

