Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELY. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,694,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after purchasing an additional 105,012 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELY opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.70 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

