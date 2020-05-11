Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Down 31.6% in April

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the April 15th total of 57,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,569. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $143.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cambium Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

In other news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar bought 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $92,741.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cambium Networks by 570.1% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 502,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 427,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

