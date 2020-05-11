Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,063 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 3.0% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $16,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $1,018,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 293,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.85. 884,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.23. The company has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

