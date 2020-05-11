Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Acquires 858,006 Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 146.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,443,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858,006 shares during the period. Air Lease accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 1.27% of Air Lease worth $31,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $557,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $498,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 25.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 137,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 6.0% in the first quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 56,277 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 41.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 154,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 45,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AL. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

NYSE AL traded down $2.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.73. 1,806,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.02. Air Lease Corp has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $511.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.71 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 11.79%.

In other Air Lease news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 3,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Mccaw bought 2,775 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,512.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at $331,392.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,345 shares of company stock worth $296,243 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

