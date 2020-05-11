Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,737 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45,144 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 71,564 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.35. 6,722,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,809,185. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Atlantic Securities raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra raised shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.23.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

