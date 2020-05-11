Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,945 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.27% of Alector worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,204,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,356,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,603,000 after acquiring an additional 471,000 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in Alector by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,076,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alector by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after acquiring an additional 562,076 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $229,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,117.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 288,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $6,853,922.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 723,694 shares of company stock valued at $17,423,682. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

ALEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Alector in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alector from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

NASDAQ:ALEC traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,459. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Alector Inc has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 496.65%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Alector Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

