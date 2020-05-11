Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Buys 107,825 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 694.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 107,825 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.20% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $23,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,103,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.49 per share, for a total transaction of $174,490.00. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.53. The stock had a trading volume of 774,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,259. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $281.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLM. TheStreet lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.17.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.