Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Buys 400,850 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,014,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,850 shares during the period. KKR & Co Inc comprises approximately 1.1% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.18% of KKR & Co Inc worth $23,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In related news, CFO Robert H. Lewin purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,250,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,704,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,370. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -659.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

