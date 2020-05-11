Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,402 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 1.5% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fiserv worth $32,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,577,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,340. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.73.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.