Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,125,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49,199 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 1.2% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $24,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.19. 71,737,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,480,492. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. General Electric has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Imperial Capital raised their price target on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra lowered General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.49.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

