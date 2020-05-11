Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UTX shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.67. 10,179,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average is $127.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

