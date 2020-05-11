Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 225.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,740 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $11,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYSCO stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,776,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.69. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

