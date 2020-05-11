Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

Chubb stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,910,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.16.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

