Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $14.08 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $14,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,655,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 212,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,268,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $138.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,398. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.96 and its 200-day moving average is $136.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

