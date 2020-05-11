Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $15.82 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,685 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of Lennar worth $15,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,779,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Lennar by 60.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Lennar by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra upped their price objective on Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

NYSE:LEN traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $53.00. 2,850,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071,630. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.09. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

