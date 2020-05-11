Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $16.95 Million Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $16,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. BP PLC now owns 24,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.87. 927,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $196.36. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.89.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at $531,353.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $35,436.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,172 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,623. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Citigroup raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.38.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

