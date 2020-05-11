Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $22.60 Million Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,050,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556,777 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 2.62% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $22,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEAS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 118.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $685,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $917,000.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $104,499.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,740.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEAS traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.42. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.09). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEAS shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

