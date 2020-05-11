Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $23.18 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $23,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,486,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 946,136 shares in the company, valued at $72,105,024.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,517 shares of company stock valued at $7,048,905. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $69.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,797,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,999. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

