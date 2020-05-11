Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $25.91 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.2% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $25,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,602,081,000 after purchasing an additional 96,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,585,000 after buying an additional 77,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,625,000 after buying an additional 93,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $376.56. 1,287,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,336. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

