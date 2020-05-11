Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $38.87 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for 1.9% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of CarMax worth $38,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,526,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,479,000 after purchasing an additional 256,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,957 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,504,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,534,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,288,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.82.

In other CarMax news, Director Shira Goodman bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.44. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $103.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

