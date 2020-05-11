Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $9.84 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $9,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ball by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 254,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 167,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at $38,654,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLL stock traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $63.37. 2,144,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.49. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

