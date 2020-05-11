Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Invests $9.24 Million in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 704,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.27% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

PHYS traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,865,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,912. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $14.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.