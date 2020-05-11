Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Purchases 577,523 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 399.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,523 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for 1.6% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.18% of Welltower worth $33,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 59.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 84.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,062,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.29. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

