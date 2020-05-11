Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,548,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112,775 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.78% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MFA. Wedbush downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 643,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,080.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MFA FINL INC/SH stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,406,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,014,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 51.28%.

MFA FINL INC/SH Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

