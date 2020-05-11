Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 431 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded up $10.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $574.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,687. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.16. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $581.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $540.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.32.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,625 shares of company stock valued at $19,909,935 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

