Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 67,709 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,709 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $53,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.91.

ABBV traded up $3.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.90. 19,212,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,863,606. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.63. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

