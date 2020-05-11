Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 8,197 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,197 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $28,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 18.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 4.3% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.75.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,139 shares of company stock worth $10,479,704. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $510.74. 835,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,500. The company’s 50 day moving average is $462.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.53. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $546.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

