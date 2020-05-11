Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,185 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,600,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $760,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,438 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 202.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,453,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,652,000 after buying an additional 4,986,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812,651 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.45.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.16. 5,511,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,543,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average is $53.38.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 236,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,801,071.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

