Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2,720.0% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,763,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,620. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.80. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,437 shares of company stock worth $3,509,398 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. TheStreet downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

