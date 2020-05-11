Capital Management Corp VA Buys New Shares in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 257,355 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,000. Toll Brothers accounts for 1.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.20% of Toll Brothers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOL. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,503. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Raymond James cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 332,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,255. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.06.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

