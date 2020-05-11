Capital Management Corp VA Decreases Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Capital Management Corp VA decreased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 174,521 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises 1.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.08% of Albemarle worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,276,000 after buying an additional 213,238 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,441,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,371,000 after acquiring an additional 158,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,462,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,838,000 after purchasing an additional 205,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,495,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV raised its position in Albemarle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,109,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,597 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.90.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.41. 1,443,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,459. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.14.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

