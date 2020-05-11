Capital Management Corp VA Lowers Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 39,458 shares during the quarter. Gentex makes up about 2.0% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 0.10% of Gentex worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Gentex by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.65. 2,142,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.