Capital Management Corp VA Sells 28,001 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Capital Management Corp VA cut its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,001 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.37% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.33. 73,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,271. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

