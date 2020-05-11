Capital Management Corp VA Sells 9,315 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,315 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.10% of EnerSys worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in EnerSys by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in EnerSys by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $78.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. ValuEngine raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

