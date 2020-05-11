Capital One Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn ($1.81) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.99). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.86) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.82) EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OXY. Piper Sandler downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.99. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

In related news, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

