Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies accounts for about 0.4% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $95,464,000. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,732,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,573.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after purchasing an additional 182,185 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 408,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,119,000 after buying an additional 176,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,477,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.91. 25,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.03. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.25 and a 1-year high of $169.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

