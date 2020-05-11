Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,800,000 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the April 15th total of 39,100,000 shares. Currently, 24.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.30 to $15.90 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Carnival from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.85. 36,815,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,223,016. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Carnival has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $54.39.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

