Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the April 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Carnival stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,753. Carnival has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $53.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.27). Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $13,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Carnival by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Carnival by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Carnival by 4,644.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

