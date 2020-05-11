Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s previous close.

CARR has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $18.35. 9,573,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,469,854. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $197,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $197,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $231,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $252,000.

