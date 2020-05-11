Carry Market Capitalization Hits $5.97 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, Carry has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $699,180.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00044529 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.88 or 0.03708349 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00056509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00031817 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001792 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011530 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 5,837,110,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,810,131,386 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.