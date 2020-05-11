Carter’s, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Carter’s in a report issued on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Carter’s’ FY2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Carter’s stock opened at $79.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $112.46. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.11). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,493,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,052,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Carter’s by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 217,907 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 393.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 156,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 548,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,028,000 after purchasing an additional 140,505 shares in the last quarter.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

