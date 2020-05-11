Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $127.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.94% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura Instinet began coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $67.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.65.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE CVNA traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $100.05. 17,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570,598. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 2.38. Carvana has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $115.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 127.13% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 555,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,185,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Carvana by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Carvana by 5.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Carvana by 8.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.